Friendly Home among Best Nursing Homes

The Friendly Home in Brighton was ranked as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

This ranking places the Friendly Home in the 21% of skilled nursing facilities in the country to achieve the rating of high performing for long-term care. Rankings were based on quality measures focused on staffing, outcomes and processes of care.

U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 facilities. Of those, 907 nursing homes received the Best Nursing Home designation for long-term care. Four are located in Greater Rochester.

“Every Friendly Home employee deserves to be congratulated on achieving this prestigious recognition,” said Glen Cooper, president and CEO of Friendly Senior Living. “It reflects their dedication, commitment and hard work, every day.”