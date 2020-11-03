Greece Chamber, SBA launch webinar series

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce is offering a monthly webinar series to help small businesses with resources before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recover and Grow: Monthly Small Business Information Series with the SBA” is presented by Virginia Smith, Rochester branch manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration, with host Sarah Lentini, Chamber president and CEO.

Webinars will be held on the fourth Thursdays of the month, except for November and December due to the holidays. The series is free for Chamber members or $25 each for non-members. Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.

“Business Voices,” a podcast and program by the Greece Chamber, is broadcast on WYSL 1040 AM, 92.1 FM and 95.5 FM from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursdays of the month, 4 to 5 p.m. the following Saturday and 5 to 6 p.m. the next Sunday.