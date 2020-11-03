Leadership breakfast to focus on managing risk

Roberts Wesleyan College will host a virtual fall leadership breakfast featuring local experts to facilitate a discussion on managing risk and seizing opportunity from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 via Zoom.

Panelists will discuss when to evaluate and seize a risk, the controls and processes that can be used in managing risk, and how leaders and organizations can recover from risks that didn’t pan out.

Attendees will hear personal stories from panelists Sankar Sewnauth, president and CEO of CDS Life Transitions; Angela Sims, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School; and Terry Taber, chief technical officer and senior vice president of Kodak.

Registration is required for the free event. Visit roberts.edu/event-leadership-breakfast for information.