Talk to cover business survival in pandemic

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce will host a free Zoom presentation on “Surviving and Succeeding During the COVID Pandemic” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

David Powe, owner of AIOPX Management Consulting, will facilitate a conversation with small business owners on surviving and succeeding during this pandemic. He specializes in tailoring approaches to operational excellence for small and mid-sized businesses in numerous markets and industries.

Visit gccchamber.com to register.