Rochester Chamber releases Top 100 list

Real Lease, an equipment finance company based in East Rochester, took the No. 1 spot on the 34th annual Rochester Chamber Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the region.

Manufacturing firm Adaptec Solutions and construction firm Terry Tree Service LLC/Ironwood Heavy Highway LLC rounded out the top three.

The service industry led the way with 24 companies landing on this year’s list, followed by 22 construction companies, 19 technology firms, 15 manufacturing businesses, nine wholesale and distribution companies, seven financial service companies, and four retail businesses.

Accounting partner KPMG LLP determines Top 100 rankings based upon dollar and percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Visit greaterrochesterchamber.com for information.