USPS seeking seasonal employees

The Postal Service is looking to hire over 100 candidates to work in its three mail processing facilities during peak season.

The mail handler assistant position is open through Nov. 24. The salary is $16.55 per hour. These positions have the potential to lead to a career position.

USPS also is hiring holiday long-term, non-career positions including postal support employees, city carrier assistants and rural carrier assistants in the Greater Rochester area.

Visit usps.com/careers to apply. Job openings will be re-posted until all positions are filled.