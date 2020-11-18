Karma Water, Big Brother Big Sister announce partnership

Karma Water in Pittsford recently partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to support its mission of empowering children to live up to their full potential through mentorship.

The donation will impact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester and its Finger Lakes affiliate, which is in its 42nd year of serving area youth through mentorship matches in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.

The multiyear partnership will kick off with an initial $50,000 donation, and is the start of a long-term relationship intended to promote kindness and good deeds.

“Our mission is changing children’s lives for the better, forever, and this support will certainly help more children find and ignite their potential,” BBBSR CEO Lisa Mattoon said. “We are thrilled to have such a prominent community-focused organization support the work we do here in the Rochester region and on a national level.”

BBBS’s evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and improved relationships.

Youth in the program are paired with adult mentors to spend time in the community through free, low-cost activities. With physical distancing guidelines in place, participants are learning to adapt using technology, communicating through video calls or playing games online. Through this partnership, Karma Water and BBBS will encourage society to “do good” with co-branded storytelling on social media.

BBBSR served more than 400 children in the past year, and continues to grow local services through its programs.

“We are honored to partner with an organization that promotes positive change through mentorship,” Karma CEO CJ Rapp said. “Helping improve the lives of children should unite us all.”