Promenade at Erie Harbor recognized with Platinum Award

The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York recently awarded a Platinum Award to the Promenade at Erie Harbor in the structural systems category as part of its 54th annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition.

The Promenade in downtown Rochester completes a missing link in the city’s Genesee Riverway Trail system. It features a 250-foot-long hardscaped esplanade fronting the Genesee River, a landscaped pocket park and a 200-foot pedestrian bridge — winner of a Bridge Design Award from the Association for Bridge Construction and Design, Western New York Chapter — that wraps around Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, housed in the former Lehigh Valley Railroad Station.

The Promenade was a catalyst for and precursor of ROC the Riverway, an initiative that includes more than two dozen projects to celebrate and enhance Rochester’s riverfront. Bergmann is providing planning and design services on multiple projects.

“For the past 40 years, our firm has prided itself on helping make Rochester an even better place to live, one project at a time,” said Anthony Borrelli, bridge practice leader at Bergmann. “The Promenade is a truly unique recreational amenity woven over, around and between several historic structures that were so instrumental to Rochester’s industrial development and growth. It will bring new life to an important area of Rochester’s riverfront and provide enjoyment to our community for years to come.”

A public-private partnership delivery mechanism allowed concurrent construction of the Promenade and the Nathaniel, a mixed-use building, as well as direct integration of the two projects. This combination created a waterfront experience on a site that had been inaccessible for more than 70 years, providing city residents, visitors and trail users with waterfront access, river views and education of the surrounding historic structures.