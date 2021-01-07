Tax rebates announced for Irondequoit businesses

The town of Irondequoit will offer a property tax rebate to businesses negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This grant opportunity, which will refund up to 100% of town property taxes, represents the third phase of the Revitalizing Irondequoit’s Small Business Economy program.

“As our business owners close the books on an incredibly challenging year, the town of Irondequoit will continue to offer financial assistance through our RISE program,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “With so many businesses having been forced to close or modify their operations this past year, offering a grant that will ultimately reduce their overall tax burden is a logical way to help our local businesses make ends meet.”

Phase III of the RISE program will provide grants that match up to 100% of a business’s 2020 town property tax bill, up to a maximum of $3,500. Funding will be distributed on a sliding scale, based on the extent to which a business was forced to close or restrict operations due to the COVID pandemic.

“Irondequoit’s RISE program has been a vital asset to small businesses in our community that continue to struggle with the impacts of COVID-19 and I’m so pleased the town of Irondequoit is continuing with another round of support,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, D-25th District. “I’m proud to partner with Supervisor Seeley to help deliver funding for this initiative and uplift the many small businesses who are essential to Irondequoit’s vibrant community fabric.”

To apply, businesses must have proof of payment for their 2021 town property taxes and be able to document a loss of income as a result of the New York on Pause executive order and/or cluster zone designations. Visit irondequoit.org/rise-program-phase-iii for information.

“On behalf of our Irondequoit businesses, we celebrate the rollout of Phase III of the RISE program that offers property tax relief to our Irondequoit small businesses,” said Alice Willis, president of the Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce. “Our business neighbors have persevered for over nine months now, navigating mandatory shutdowns, limited reopenings with challenging and sometimes costly rules, and now yellow and orange zone restrictions to provide us with vital goods and services to our community. Let's strengthen our resolve as a community to shop local, order often from our many fine restaurants and please donate food items to the Irondequoit Food Cupboard.”

To date, the RISE program has provided $332,500 in financial assistance to over 75 small businesses in Irondequoit. The program was created with Community Development Block Grant funding received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March 2020.

Call 585-336-6029 or email ahipolito@irondequoit.org for questions about the application process and/or eligibility.