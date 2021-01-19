RDG+Partners launches Employee Retention Solutions

Professional services executives Shaun Anderson and Kate Kenney have teamed with RDG+Partners to form Employee Retention Solutions.

The new Pittsford company is co-located with RDG+, with both organizations sharing multiple personnel, technological and physical resources. ERS will now act as the coordinating entity for RDGpayroll, RDGbenefits and RDGretirement services.

“Small and mid-size business owners have to balance many competing priorities,” said Kenney, managing partner for ERS. “Even when they outsource services such as payroll, benefits and retirement, they are typically working with multiple firms, meaning they still spend significant time with each. By bringing all of these services into the fold with Employee Retention Solutions, we’re able to offer a cross-functional team that has a more complete understanding of their business. The result is efficiency — in both time and cost.”

Anderson brings more than 15 years of experience to the new firm, most recently serving as vice president of sales at ADP. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Kenney has more than 20 years of professional services experience. Before launching ERS, she was most recently partner and senior VP at ProNexus, where she supported the strategic expansion and growth of the brand while overseeing the firm’s client service, marketing and operations teams. Kenney earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego.

“We have been focused on expanding a team of experts in a variety of professional services that provide significant value to our clients and support the growth of their businesses,” said John Rizzo, managing partner for RDG+Partners. “Shaun and Kate are leaders in the employee retention field. They bring a depth of experience that new and existing clients can leverage to help take their organizations to the next level.”

Visit rdgandpartners.com/ers/employee-retention-solutions for information.