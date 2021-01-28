First American among 2021 Top Workplaces

First American Equipment Finance in Fairport took the No. 2 spot on the 2021 Top Workplaces USA list for 150-499 employees by Energage.

“This national Top Workplaces recognition allows First American colleagues to reflect and celebrate the amazing culture they have built over the years, one they have continued to cultivate while working from home for the last 10 months,” CEO Alan Sikora said. “The crises of 2020 revealed the true character of our people. I have never been more inspired to work beside this incredible group of professionals.”

First American’s new business volume grew from $414 million in 2015 to $1.48 billion in 2020. During this time, the company created over 100 new positions at its headquarters.

More than 1,100 companies participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are selected based on feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.