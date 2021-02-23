REDCO launches business program with MCC

Rochester Economic Development Corp., a nonprofit focused on neighborhood economic development, is partnering with Monroe Community College to offer a business certification program to start-up entrepreneurs and small business owners in the city.

The program is based on the Launch Your Business! series offered by MCC, and is tailored to Rochester-based small businesses and start-ups to help them understand business ownership, strategies, responsibilities and compliance.

The pilot program is underway and continues through April 15. This program provides learners with 10 days of instruction covering strategies to start and grow one’s own business, and provides mentorship via local SCORE members.

Instruction is delivered in a virtual format. Certification is based on completing the program and passing all associated tests. Participants in the program will develop business plans, learn small business finance, develop a marketing plan and participate in a business launch simulation.

Those completing the program are eligible to compete for start-up funds and access to business mentorship.

“We sought to develop an advanced business certification program and we were lucky to find a great partner right in our backyard with MCC,” said Baye Muhammad, CEO of REDCO. “Participants in the program will benefit from a world-class curriculum tailored to all aspects of advancing a business and giving it the very best chance of success.”

REDCO hopes to continue its partnership with MCC by offering more programs in the future. Visit redcoroc.com for information.