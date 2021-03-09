GROW Greece funds available to local businesses

GROW Greece Commercial Occupancy Incentive funds are available to help with physical improvements and renovations necessary to reoccupy existing commercial spaces that became vacant as a direct result of impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional funds are available to help cover certain social distancing improvements. This is a reimbursement program and funds must be matched by the applicant.

The town is accepting applications and granting awards on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

“The COVID-19 public health crisis has had a devastating effect on many small businesses in our community,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “The GROW Greece Commercial Occupancy Incentive is the next step in the town’s plan for a strong and speedy economic recovery. Economic development programs are among the core recommendations of the town’s 2020 comprehensive plan and they are more important now than ever.”

Program funds were allocated from a supplement to the town’s Community Development Block Grant, pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020. There is $250,000 worth of funding available, with a 50% cost match up to $25,000. An additional $10,000 is available for certain social distancing improvements.

Call 585-723-2344 or email economicdevelopment@greeceny.gov for information.