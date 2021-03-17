Funding available for canal-related events

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and New York State Canal Corporation are accepting applications for 2021 canal-related event funding.

Municipalities and nonprofit organizations can apply for $500 sponsorships for events that promote or celebrate the distinctive historic, cultural or recreational resources throughout the Canalway Corridor.

“We are eager for a return of safe events that showcase New York state’s extraordinary canal heritage and recreational resources,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Canalway Corridor. “Pre-pandemic research shows that events and tours draw hundreds of thousands of people to the canal each year and deliver $1.3 billion annually in economic benefits to communities.”

Events that actively include or serve people with disabilities or people from underserved populations are encouraged to apply.

“As New York begins to reopen and return to normal, we’re thrilled to be working with canalside communities and partners to uplift local economies and remind New Yorkers of the tremendous historic significance and opportunity offered by the Erie Canal,” said Brian Stratton, director of the Canal Corporation. “These events will bring New Yorkers together in a safe way and bring a much-needed boost to communities along the length of the canal.”

Applications are due by April 16. Events must take place between May 1 and Oct. 31, and a minimum one-to-one match is required. Eligible events must comply with state COVID-19 guidelines. Visit eriecanalway.org for information.