ConServe receives Torch Award for Ethics

Continental Service Group Inc. in Fairport received Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York’s 2021 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the large business category.

The award honors companies that demonstrate a high level of personal character and ensure its practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust among their employees, customers and communities.

ConServe was recognized for helping people fulfill their financial obligations in a way that preserves dignity and conducting business in a manner consistent with improving the human condition.

“Our commitment to ethics and compliance is steadfast and unwavering, and is the cornerstone of our success,” President Rich Klein said. “I am extremely proud of our team of committed employees who regularly embody the ideals of this award.”