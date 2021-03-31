Local businesses supporting youth cancer programs

Seven local businesses are raising awareness and funds throughout April, which is Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month.

Big Oak Driving Range & Golf Shop, 441 N. Washington St., East Rochester; Brockport Diner, 11 Erie St.; Pittsford Pub & Grille, 60 N. Main St.; Rhinos Pizzeria, 85 Donovan St., Webster; ROC & Soul Fitness, 44 E. Main St., Webster; Whichcraft Brews, 1900 Empire Blvd., Webster; and Willow Salon, 6 S. Main St., Pittsford, are supporting 13thirty Cancer Connect, a local nonprofit that provides peer support programs for adolescents and young adults with cancer.

ROC & Soul Fitness will host a cycling fundraiser on April 23. On-site donation jars are located at Brockport Diner, Whichcraft Brews and Willow Salon. Big Oak has stickers to raise awareness, as does Pittsford Pub and Rhinos Pizzeria on to-go orders. Pittsford Pub is donating 10% of proceeds on April 8.

Community members are showing their support by purchasing lawn signs printed by Edge Color Graphics.

Visit 13thirty.org for a list of participating businesses and what they are doing to make a difference for local teens and young adults with cancer this April.