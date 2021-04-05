Flaherty Salmin CPAs earns Top Workplaces Award

Flaherty Salmin CPAs in Gates earned a 2021 Top Workplaces Award from the Democrat and Chronicle, its sixth consecutive year to receive the honor.

The award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution and connection.

“Our folks are the best,” said Tim Flaherty, managing partner. “Despite the long hours and hard work, we support each other along the way. It has been an unusual year for everyone coping with the pandemic. We are so fortunate to have this tremendous team. It is an honor that our people believe us to be among Rochester’s Top Workplaces year over year. We can’t think of a better reason to celebrate.

“We’re proud that the work we do as a firm and how we do it is appreciated by our employees, our peers and our clients. It’s a testament to following our mission to provide excellent quality and the best possible service. Our team is 100% committed to helping the people we serve navigate through the various impacts and changes over the past year.

“We want to thank each and every person on our team for the expertise, professionalism and commitment they deliver every day — to each other and to our clients. We understand that having satisfied employees is directly related to having satisfied clients. We don’t take that for granted.”