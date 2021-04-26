Sage Rutty launches pandemic-focused courses

COURTESY OF SAGE RUTTY & CO.

Sage Rutty & Co. is relaunching Sage Rutty University, a free webinar series offering informational workshops on a range of financial topics.

This spring’s pandemic-related courses include “Eight Tax Strategies: Your Blueprint for Post-COVID Investing,” “Financial Planning 101” and “Countdown to Retirement.”

“Sage Rutty is pleased to open its virtual doors for another semester of classes that will help our community be as informed as possible about today’s economic changes and challenges, and the impact these factors have on personal plans and long-term financial goals,” President Wayne Holly said.

Workshops will be conducted via webinar. Visit sageruttyuniversity.com to register.