COVID-19 stabilization grants awarded to small businesses

The Urban League of Rochester recently awarded $300,000 in stabilization grants to 109 small businesses in Monroe County that were impacted by COVID-19.

The Sustaining Small Businesses and COVID-19 Relief Grant program provides direct and immediate assistance to women- and minority-owned businesses to combat the impact of the pandemic, and connect these individuals with the knowledge, tools and resources for long-term stability and growth.

“We are so grateful to ESL Charitable Foundation for believing in and investing in minority entrepreneurs,” said Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO. “By supporting these small businesses, we take important steps toward closing the wealth gap and creating a more equitable Rochester.”

Recipients can use the SSBCRG funds for expenses like rent and mortgage payments, utilities, insurance and salaries. Participants will receive ongoing training through the Urban League’s Business Development division. Email busdeve@ulr.org for information.

Grants went to 123 Grow Daycare; Ace of Fades Barbershop; ACH; All Occasions Catering; Andre's Barbershop/Salon; Antara Wellness LLC; Apogee Wine Bar LLC; Arlene's Unique Styles Beauty Salon; Arnett Café; Ashlan Inc.; Beads and Bangles; Bedroc Martial Arts LLC; Bella Weddings and Events; BoBo's Chicken Shack; Bounce On Me Inc.; Brooks Landing Diner; Bundle of Joy Child Development; Carryall-med Trans. LLC; Chateau of Beauty; Children of the Light; Cleaner Focus Residential; ConcernCenter; Condado Bar and Grill; Craft Company No. 6; Created by US Pottery; CUSTOprints; Detail Commercial Services; DiaMON Renee Dance Studio; Digital Do or Die; Dunbar & Dunbar Cleaning; Elite Green Cleaning; Embrace Beauty Studio; EpikHair Salon; Erie's Waters Development Corp.; Escapade/Sarah Rutherford; Everyday Hands Inc.; Excellence Enterprises of Rochester LLC; Exclusive Improvements LLC; Exercise Express LLC; Exotic Desires Hair Salon; Express Medical Transportation LLC; Eyecrave Beauty Lounge LLC; Face2Face Charissa Lacy; Fountain of Youth Fitness; GLM Enterprises LLC; Golden Hello Company LLC; Grand Occasions; Grape @ Orange Mini Market; Green Gables Florist; Hair Etc. by Vee LLC; Hoop and Motivate; Joe Bean Coffee; Juices Barbershop; Keystones; Laura Wilder Artwork; LD Medical Transportation; Le Petit Poutine LLC; Legacy Drama House; Lil' Darlins Childcare; Lime Creative; Linda L. Clark, MD, MS, PS; Little Black Buddha; Lori and Erin Photography; Ludwig's Center Stage Café; MansaWear; Marvelous Mind Academy; Maxima Spa and Salon; Metro Salon 777; Mighty Good Food; Mirusmedia; Misfit Doughnuts and Treats; Mitch's Restaurant; Mo Jackson Speed and Skills School; Morgan's Cereal Bar LLC; Nails R Us; NBJ Transportation LLC; Needle and Herb; New Beginnings Child Care Center; Park Avenue Taxi LLC; Peace Harbor; Peppapot Flava; Phu Concepts Inc.; Pony Inc.; Purposed Hands Beauty; Red Carpet Hair Studio LLC; Reeve's Used Luxury Automobile Emporium; Relax and Ride Transportation; Rell's Auto; Rochester Community Acupuncture P.C.; Rochester Flag Football League; SewNCity; SideBar; Sobrinos; Studio 22 Fitness Inc.; Supa Starz; Sweet Dancerz; Taste of Bahamas; Taste of Supreme; Teamlift Fitness & Mentorship; Texture Beauty Bar; The Barre Dance & Fitness; The Circle Play Café; The Cottage Hotel of Mendon; The Fit Place/Marcus Patternson; The Groom Room Men's Spa; The Speed Factory; Two Wolf Enterprise; Unkl Moe's; and Vp Beauty Lounge.