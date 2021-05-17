Rochester Chamber recognizes award finalists

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Council affiliate named the finalists for the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award.

This honor, first awarded in 1983, recognizes for-profit business leaders in Greater Rochester who demonstrated outstanding success, growth, leadership and service in civic and professional areas.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted many plans in 2020, it also provided an opportunity for true leaders to shine,” said Bob Duffy, Chamber president and CEO. “Being chosen as a finalist for the Business Person of the Year Award in a time of such challenge is an honor with special distinction.”

The finalists in the category for 50 and under employees are John Allen, president, Allen Associates Inc.; Jason Barrett, president, Black Button Distilling; Aaron Gordon, founder and CEO, Optic Sky Productions LLC; Jill Knittel, president, JK Executive Strategies LLC; and Nannette Nocon, private wealth adviser, Nocon & Associates.

In the over 50 employees category, the finalists are Michael Hess, founder, president and CEO, Waste Harmonics; Jay McHarg, CEO, AeroSafe Global; Bill Pollock, president and CEO, Optimation Technology Inc.; Timothy Pope, CEO and owner, Ironwood Heavy Highway LLC/Terry Tree Service LLC; and David Scalen, executive vice president and co-founder, Regional Distributors Inc.

“Congratulations to all the finalists named for the 2020 Business Person of the Year,” SBC President Greg Miller said. “It will be a great honor for me to recognize the outstanding achievements of these Rochester business leaders who rose to the challenge of 2020 by demonstrating excellence in growth, leadership and community service.”

The winner will be announced on June 24 at a virtual and in-person celebration at the Genesee Valley Club. Call 585-256-4612, email susan.george@greaterrochesterchamber.com or visit bit.ly/ROCBPoY for information.