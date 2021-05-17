Urban League launches business development program

COURTESY OF URBAN LEAGUE OF ROCHESTER

The Urban League of Rochester seeks to change the economic power dynamic in the local community with its latest business development program, PowerShift: Building Small Business.

ULR partnered with bobrochester.com to launch a directory that spotlights minority-, women- and veteran-owned small businesses in Monroe County.

PowerShift — hosted under ULR’s Business Development Division — offers local business owners a platform to share their story, services and products. Five businesses were identified for the first round of this program: Charletta Broome and Jnicolle Glover, owners of Urban Euphoria LLC; Tonia and Marquis Butler, owners of Honey B Home & Essentials LLC; Monique Chatman, owner of The Groom Room Men’s Spa & Lounge; Shamar Floyd, owner of Diamon Renee Academy & Dance Studio; and Terrell Mclean, owner of Bubby’s BBQ.

“We all must shift our focus and support minority-owned businesses,” said Seanelle Hawkins, ULR president and CEO. “Minority-led small business contributions to our community are invaluable, and the Urban League is proud to help minority entrepreneurs grow their businesses to improve economic vitality and close the wealth gap. When minority-owned businesses thrive, so does our community.”

Visit urbanleagueroc.org/powershift for information.