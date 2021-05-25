Birch Salon opens in East Rochester

COURTESY OF DOREEN DINARDO

Sarah Trovato was getting ready to secure a location for her new salon, but had to put her plans on hold due to the pandemic. After half a year of uncertainty and hard work, Birch Salon is open at 111 W. Commercial St. in East Rochester.

Trovato closed on the building in September and spent six month renovating the space. The salon officially opened in March and she plans to expand into the second floor of the property.

The Syracuse native completed the cosmetology program at Onondaga County BOCES in 1999 and worked at a nearby salon until 2003. That same year she met her husband, Joseph, and moved to Rochester, where she worked at a large salon as a color specialist.

In addition to Trovato, the Birch team includes Sarah Barnes, Jessica DiCesare, Marissa Fitzsimmons, Cherie Giacalone and Jen Sylvester.

"Opening a salon during a pandemic has definitely been scary and nerve-racking, but exciting at the same time," Trovato said. "I'm extremely optimistic about our future and can’t wait to see the careers of our staff flourish. I look forward to being a contributing member of the ER community and enjoying everything about this cute little town."

Call 585-310-7459 or visit vagaro.com/us03/birchsalon1 for information.