Bay Tile, Marble & Terrazzo celebrating 65 years in business

Bay Tile, Marble & Terrazzo, 40 Humboldt St., Rochester, is marking its 65th anniversary this year.

Adolph DiProsa established the company in 1956 after coming to the U.S. from Italy, where he learned the stonemason’s craft. His son, John, serves as president and has run the day-to-day operations since 1972.

Bay Tile, Marble & Terrazzo specializes in commercial tile work. Clients include Nazareth College, Rochester Institute of Technology, St. Anne’s Community at Cherry Ridge, Xerox, Paychex and Rochester City School District. The company currently employs 18 people.

“I admire the business that John has grown, his resilience and, more importantly, the person he is,” said George Leva, vice president and general manager, who has worked at Bay Tile for 25 years. “We are honest, hard workers. Our clients know that and it shows up in our work.”

“My dad survived the first pandemic while immigrating into the U.S. as a boy in 1918,” John DiProsa said. “He sheltered-in-place in the hull of the trans-Atlantic vessel Giuseppi Verdi for three extra weeks before being cleared for safe entry into the U.S. at Ellis Island, amid the influenza pandemic. My dad started teaching me at an early age.

“I’m proud of the business he started 65 years ago. We’ve enjoyed success by staying true to who we are, hiring the best local employees and always putting our clients first. We couldn’t have done it without the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local No. 3, which I am also a member of. They have been providing trained, responsible and loyal employees from the start. I still love coming to work every day and doing great business in Rochester.”