Proud Moments ABA opens Pittsford location

COURTESY OF PROUD MOMENTS ABA

Proud Moments ABA, an intervention service for children with autism spectrum disorder, recently opened in Pittsford at 1169 Pittsford-Victor Road, Suite 140, with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

Proud Moments is an organization with branches in multiple sites across New York and other states. The Pittsford Proud Moments Center serves Greater Rochester through direct intervention with children with autism using applied behavior analysis.

Services are provided in the child’s home and at the center by trained behavior technicians overseen by state-licensed behavior analysts. ABA therapy is an intervention that uses environmental structuring and positive consequences to teach new skills in the areas of communication, socialization, play, daily living and school readiness.

Licensed behavior analysts work with families to develop individualized intervention plans that are carried out by trained technicians. These plans typically include goals related to expressive and receptive language, social skills, self-care and learning readiness.

Services are led by Dr. Daniel Mruzek, a licensed behavior analyst and psychologist who worked at the University of Rochester Medical Center for over 18 years as a specialist in autism intervention.

“ABA is about teaching skills and helping learners become more independent, all in a fun, systematic way,” Mruzek said. “We include parents and other family members front and center as part of that process.”

Call 585-632-4683, email dmruzek@proudmomentsaba.com or visit proudmomentsaba.com for information.