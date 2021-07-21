ProAmpac opens global Collaboration & Innovation Center

COURTESY OF PROAMPAC

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, state and local government officials, and Rochester business leaders, ProAmpac opened its Collaboration & Innovation Center in Ogden.

“This is ProAmpac’s new home for product development, rapid sample prototyping and evaluation of new packaging, as well as a training hub for customers and employees,” said Greg Tucker, founder and CEO of the Cincinnati-based global flexible packaging company.

The 5,000 square foot CIC offers three capabilities: the Design and Sample Lab, Packaging Lab, and Analytical and Physical Packaging Lab.

The Design and Sample Lab has been ideating and designing new packaging concepts and printed prototype samples since 2014. The new lab was relocated from its former home in Ohio.

The Packaging Lab enables product developers to evaluate and combine advanced materials for performance and sustainability. It is equipped for filling trials and testing, shelf-life studies, packaging-testing and sizing for stability testing and pouching studies.

The Analytical and Physical Packaging Lab is a centralized corporate physical and analytical testing resource. It holds environmental chambers for hard-to-hold testing, as well as new analytical testing capabilities including SEM, FTIR and DCS for film analyzation.

The CIC was constructed on ProAmpac’s Rochester campus and adjoins the existing production facility in the town of Ogden. It is the permanent home for LEAD ProAmpac Academy, where ProAmpac offers customers and employees training in extrusion, lamination, printing and other flexible-packaging technologies, especially sustainability.

“Our CIC is a one-stop center providing our customers with a resource that helps them address their packaging product development needs, including product design, testing, graphic design and filling,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. “I am confident this facility will help greatly reduce the time required to go from concept to commercialization.”