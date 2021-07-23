Willow merges with RESOLVE of Greater Rochester

COURTESY OF WILLOW DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CENTER

Long-time collaborators Willow Domestic Violence Center and RESOLVE of Greater Rochester Inc. merged this summer to expand staff clinical expertise and mental health services within Willow.

Willow’s free and confidential services for area residents experiencing domestic violence and intimate partner violence include a 24/7 hotline, emergency shelter, counseling, legal services, court accompaniment, mobile advocacy, prevention education and training.

“Survivors often face challenges on their journey to safety, and their needs are unique and varied, especially with increased demand while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO. “This merger is a strategic partnership to ensure Willow’s community response continues to be agile, seamless and comprehensive while honoring the legacy and expertise of RESOLVE.”

All RESOLVE team members were offered roles within the Willow staffing infrastructure, including counseling, prevention and administrative support. Willow will assume RESOLVE’s current eastside counseling space in Penfield.

“Our coming together will create a seamless survivor experience for those in the midst of crisis and those further along in their healing journey,” said Mary Whittier, interim CEO for RESOLVE.

RESOLVE board member and treasurer Kristin Hughes now serves as a Willow board member. Whittier served as a consultant in the transition of the RESOLVE team.