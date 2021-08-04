Penfield Chamber names Business of the Month

COURTESY OF PENFIELD BUSINESS CHAMBER

Penfield Business Chamber named Chariot Learning as its Business of the Month for August 2021.

Chariot Learning, 2425 Clover St., Rochester, has administered free proctored practice tests in partnership with Penfield Public Library approximately eight times per year for the last eight or so years. It also offers free informational parent sessions at the library.

“It’s been our pleasure at Chariot Learning to serve the Penfield community for nearly a decade with popular free practice tests and seminars through the Penfield library,” owner Mike Bergen said. “We look forward to continuing to contribute to the academic success and college dreams of Penfield teens.”