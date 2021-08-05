Day of Quality returns for 2021

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER QUALITY COUNCIL

The Greater Rochester Quality Council announced the return of its Day of Quality and is accepting applications from area organizations.

Modeled after the United Way's Day of Caring, Day of Quality matches organizations with process excellence professionals for a one-day session to help improve organizational procedures and processes. The program is a free benefit service for GRQC members and $50 for non-members.

“The best projects are operational processes that an organization performs very often, perhaps even on a daily basis,” said Lori Cohen, chair of the Day of Quality Committee. “In the past, we’ve helped agencies improve their accounts payable and billing processes, helped streamline appointment scheduling and decreased wait times for service, revamped admissions processes and intake forms, streamlined and simplified evaluation forms, improved office procedures and recordkeeping.

“Our volunteers are quality professionals who work in partnership with organizations to identify ways to improve processes and implement as many improvements as possible, all in one day, this year scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4.”

Applications can be downloaded at grqc.org/day-of-quality and are due by Aug. 23 to lcohen@compassqs.com.