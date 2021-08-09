Expressive Beginnings celebrating a decade in business

COURTESY OF EXPRESSIVE BEGINNINGS

A different approach has set Expressive Beginnings Child Care apart for 10 years, allowing it to expand from the first location in Henrietta to two centers in Greece and Webster.

As the Henrietta location celebrates its 10th birthday, site director Rebecca Meagher explained the Expressive Beginnings philosophy of child care.

“We focus on social and emotional development using a Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, which is a way of saying we emphasize learning through play,” she said. “Being Reggio-inspired allows the children to be advocates of their own learning. When the children are truly interested in a topic, they get so much more out of their experiences and take pride in what they learn.”

The centers also employ a behavior specialist to support students and teachers, and provide stability to classes through continuity of care.

“Having children and their caregiver remain together from infancy through age 3 helps them create safe, stable relationships,” Meager said. “It builds trust and allows the children to feel comfortable and safe in their environment.”

More than 2,300 children have been served at all three centers since 2011. Expressive Beginnings received a Child Care Council award in 2013 in recognition of its service.

To celebrate its 10 years in the Rochester area, Expressive Beginnings will throw a birthday party for enrolled families on Aug. 27, complete with an ice cream truck, bounce house and magician.

“We’re celebrating all the lives we’ve touched over the last decade, and we’re celebrating the fact that when we give children respect and allow them to lead their learning, they feel empowered and find success that carries them well into their school years,” Meager said.

Visit expressivebeginningschildcare.org for information.