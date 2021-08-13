Greenlight Networks celebrates 10 years

COURTESY OF GREENLIGHT NETWORKS

Greenlight Networks celebrated its 10-year anniversary this summer with an event at its Henrietta headquarters attended by local business leaders and town supervisors from across Monroe County.

Greenlight announced plans to bring its fiber optic internet to 50 additional neighborhoods reaching 20,000 more households in Monroe County during 2021. In total, its network is expected to reach 75,000 households across 14 municipalities in the area, with additional expansions underway in Buffalo and Binghamton.

“I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last decade,” said Mark Murphy, founder and CEO. “The Rochester community has embraced and emboldened Greenlight Networks, and we are proud to be able to announce continued investment, expansion and growth in this community.

“Never has high-speed broadband been more critical to work, education, health and overall quality of life. Reaching tens of thousands of additional Monroe, Erie, Broome and Tioga county residents in the next six months with fast and affordable fiber optic internet and offering fast upload speeds in addition to download speeds, means our customers have the speed they need in this increasingly connected world.”

Murphy anticipated this new reality in 2011 when he created Greenlight Networks to provide households with internet speeds previously only available to business and government customers. By 2018, Greenlight expanded to offer services in 10 municipalities across Monroe and Ontario counties.