Rochester Chamber reveals Top 100 Companies of 2021

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the region.

The Chamber will reveal the 35th annual rankings during a celebration at the Floreano Convention Center on Nov. 4. Visit bit.ly/2021Top100List to see the list.

“The Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program serves as the perfect illustration that Rochester has indeed moved from a company town of a few major employers to a place made up of industry from every sector,” said Bob Duffy, president and CEO. “This year, we are excited to see a strong cross-section of well-established companies and startups competing for a coveted spot on the list. The 2021 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 companies employ close to 67,000 people and reported total revenue of over $14 billion in the most recent fiscal year. The economic impact generated by these businesses has real and lasting influence on our community, and we are proud to have them in our region.”

To be eligible for the program, companies must be privately owned, headquartered in the nine-county Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years. The rankings are calculated based upon revenue, considering both dollar and percentage growth.