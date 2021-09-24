Greater Rochester Chamber unveils new logo, website

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new brand identity, website and member relationship management platform.

The new logo and digital platform come at a time when Greater Rochester Chamber is establishing a foothold for post-pandemic business growth and recovery, reaching out to a broader base of potential members and strengthening engagement with its membership of 1,300 local businesses and organizations.

The digital transformation project started in 2019, as member company CAUSE + EFFECT Strategy helped to identify vendors who could shape communication, engagement and promotion of members and potential members. Greater Rochester Chamber is now powered by GrowthZone, an association management platform. Some of the digital features include increased directory functionality, virtual event registration and customizable communications preferences.

Greater Rochester Chamber also worked with member firm Mason Marketing to develop a modern, exciting brand that conveys momentum, celebrates the region’s resources and reinforces the Chamber’s commitment to the success of its members and regional economy.

“Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is a 134-year-old organization that has continuously evolved to provide Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes businesses with the information and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly fast-paced world,” said Bob Duffy, president and CEO. “Our new brand identity and online tools are a continuation of that forward momentum and dedication to our members, partners and community. We invite you to explore the new greaterrochesterchamber.com and to reach out to us with any ways that we can help you connect to success.”

Wave elements form a bold flag motif in the new logo, representing Greater Rochester Chamber’s ability to bring together diverse stakeholders and serve as a powerful voice of business for the region. The colors gold, green and blue symbolize the resources of Rochester and the Finger Lakes, and a vision of shared prosperity for all.

“Greater Rochester Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success,” said Shannon Ealy, director of communications and marketing. “Businesses of all sizes and industries across the region benefit from our services, networking and collaboration. We are excited to reinvent ourselves not only visually, but from the inside-out with a new suite of digital tools and functionality to serve our members and community.”