Fundraiser wraps up garlic planting season

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County had its first garlic and squash sale fundraiser last November. These fall harvest vegetables were offered just in time for Thanksgiving.

Master Gardener coordinator Sue Magee and agriculture educator Jarmila Haseler knew that most of the seed garlic on the market was sold out. They looked around to see if they could find more — and they did. Some of the last supplies of garlic and butternut squash were still available at two local farms.

The typical planting time for garlic in upstate New York is October. This year, warm weather in Rochester allowed customers to plant their garlic into November before the ground froze.

The organic certified German white seed garlic was purchased from Fraser’s Garlic Farm in Churchville. This variety is a sturdy porcelain type of hardneck garlic that generally produces six to eight cloves.

Two package options were available for purchase: a half-pound or quarter-pound. This amounted to about two to three bulbs.

This garlic variety grows fairly large and has a strong flavor that becomes sweet and mild when cooked. Garlic can boost the immune system, reduce blood pressure, lower “bad” cholesterol levels, act as an antioxidant and detoxify heavy metals from the body.

CCE-Monroe also offered butternut squash for the sale, purchased from J&W Farms in LeRoy. Butternut squash is a source of fiber, vitamins and minerals, and can be cooked in many different ways.

The sale took place online with payment through PayPal and a contactless pickup. Next year, with the return of in-person programming, CCE-Monroe hopes to make an event day out of the fundraiser. This would include offering more fall harvest vegetables, a garlic planting workshop and other hands-on activities.