Ag Literacy Week going virtual this year

The Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Livingston and Monroe counties are adapting their Ag Literacy Week programs to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.

In celebration of New York agriculture, volunteers will read remotely with the help of 4-H and Agriculture in the Classroom educators from each county. These volunteers will engage students in learning more about this year’s topic: dairy farming in New York.

Agricultural Literacy Week has been celebrated by Livingston and Monroe counties for 17 years. It serves as an opportunity to promote agricultural literacy and learning to students across the state.

Each year, CCE, Farm Bureau members and thousands of community volunteers visit elementary school students and read an agriculture-themed book. This year’s featured book is “Chuck's Ice Cream Wish (Tales of the Dairy Godmother)” by Viola Butler. The book will help students understand the importance of dairy farming in Livingston and Monroe counties, as well as in communities across New York.

While Agricultural Literacy Week is March 15-19, activities are held throughout the month. Nearly 2,000 students in both counties will learn about the journey their food takes from farm to ice cream cone.

“Agricultural Literacy Week will be celebrated all month long in Livingston and Monroe counties,” said Susan Coyle, Monroe County 4-H program leader. “COVID-19 has caused a number of challenges for school youth and this is a fun way to virtually share agricultural information with students. Connecting young people to where their food comes from is important to sustain an equitable food system into the future. Guest readers, including the Monroe County Dairy Princess Court, Farm Bureau members and local elected officials, will share the engaging book and guide classrooms through a hands-on activity to reinforce their new knowledge.”

Monroe County educators can call 585-753-2566 or email jar642@cornell.edu for information.