4-H teens helping youth explore climate change

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County 4-H program is participating in the 2021 National 4-H Ag Innovators experience, which trains teen leaders to teach youth on how to apply STEM skills in addressing real-life agriculture problems.

The “Curbing Our Carbon Appetite Challenge” has teens sharing ways to reduce carbon footprints and helping youth in grades 3-8 understand the effects of higher levels of atmospheric carbon on Earth’s temperature through hands-on activities and demonstrations.

This lesson, created by National 4-H Council and Bayer, challenges youth to use STEM skills to solve a real-world issue while driving them toward awareness of, and interest in, agriculture innovation and agriculture careers. Kids will participate in a carbon-friendly lunch challenge and learn actions they can do at home to benefit their community.

A “Challenge” session is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. April 29 via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/31uluLz to register. Monroe County 4-H can offer this lesson in school and community settings through June. Email lbk75@cornell.edu for information.