CountryMax opens Webster location

COURTESY OF COUNTRYMAX

CountryMax recently opened its 18th store at 695 Ridge Road in Webster.

This 26,000 square foot location features wood-themed interior elements, climate-controlled small pet rooms, a wild bird center, barn and stable feed and supplies, and lawn and garden offerings for all seasons.

Other store features include a “Ship” Fish room; a self-serve dog wash in the “Scrub House; a lineup of wild bird feeds, bird feeders, houses and supplies; an indoor lodge with housewares, gifts and novelty items with a country flair; a special events room available for pet birthday parties and educational seminars; and a horse stall for equestrian-related promotions and events.

“We’ve been looking forward to opening this store for quite some time now and we’re very excited to finally be able to show the incredible Webster community how hard we’ve worked to bring them a completely unique store experience we hope they will love,” said Brad Payne, director of sales.

The store employs more than 20 team members. Applications for full- and part-time positions are available at countrymax.com.

"We really look forward to finally welcoming all of our Webster neighbors into the store just in time for spring,” store manager Krissy Brooks said. “I think our customers are going to be thrilled to see what a local, family-owned business was able to do in our own community and can't wait to share that excitement with them."