4-H youth build life skills through public presentations

COURTESY OF MONROE COUNTY 4-H

Monroe County youth participated in this year’s 4-H Public Presentations event, designing presentations based on a topic of their choice and sharing them with an audience of peers and adults.

The continuing health guidelines encouraged an event that would provide a safe and welcoming environment for the youth to put their skills on display. This year, that included an outdoor, in-person venue and a virtual option.

Volunteer evaluators observed the presentations and asked questions. They then offered feedback during conferences with each participant. Teen evaluator Bea Freeman developed leadership skills by serving with an adult evaluator.

Participants utilized several different presentation methods, including illustrated talks with PowerPoint slides or tri-fold posters and demonstrations. Avery Pude displayed a trifold poster to help tell people about her 4-H chicken project.

“I chose to present about chickens, because I have loved them since I was 3 years old,” Pude said.

Many adults support the event each year, preparing the rooms, cheering on presenters and cleaning up. At Mary Cariola Center, the supportive network for the Busy Bees 4-H Club includes 4-H leader Kathy Lee and speech pathologist Tricia Coleman.

Selected 4-H'ers had the chance to adjust their presentations and give them again at the Finger Lakes District Public Presentation event with youth from the nine-county Finger Lakes 4-H District.