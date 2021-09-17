Apple picking underway at Wickham Farms

COURTESY OF WICKHAM FARMS

Pick-Your-Own-Apple season is underway at Wickham Farms, 1315 Sweets Corners Road, Penfield, through late October.

Thirteen varieties of apples are available, including Honeycrisp. Pumpkin picking runs through Halloween.

The farm offers hayrides into the 5-acre orchard on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for all apple-pickers. Seasonal fall foods are available, including apple cider doughnuts, apple cider, kettle corn and the Fall Shake-Up.

Wickham Farms also has over 25 farm attractions that will be open through Halloween. These include a 4-acre corn maze, slide, farm animals, 18-hold mini golf and fall photo opportunities. The Candy Cannon launches at 5 p.m. on Fridays-Sundays.

Wickham Farms is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except on Wednesdays. Call 585-747-8212 or visit wickhamfarms.com for information.