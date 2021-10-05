Monroe County 4-H hosts Summer of Play

COURTESY OF MONROE COUNTY 4-H

In lieu of traditional fair activities, Monroe County 4-H introduced 4-H Grows with a Summer of Play, a seven-week program of activities featuring hands-on learning experiences, at the Strong National Museum of Play.

Activities included weaving potholders, creating animal tracks and safari masks, and building fairy house doors. After each program, 4-H brought the developed activities to youth at Agape Haven of Abundance, the Friendship Children’s Center, 490 Farmers Community Garden and the YMCA Center for Equity.

Down on the Farm provided the opportunity to visit different farm animals, including chickens, bunnies and a calf brought by the Monroe County Dairy Princess. The Summer of Play ended with a smoothie making challenge. 4-H members were able to showcase their projects that would have been displayed at the New York State Fair.