Monroe Apple Days Contest celebrating the fall season

COURTESY OF CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County is celebrating the peak of apple picking season with its Monroe Apple Days Contest, giving participants a chance to win a $25 gift card.

The event showcases outdoor attractions and recreational opportunities that are available to the community during the fall season, and provides support to farmers while boosting the local economy.

To take part in the contest, visit one of the participating farms, find the contest flyer, take a selfie in front of it and post the picture to facebook.com/CCEMonroe using the hashtag #AppleDay by Oct. 31. The winner will be announced on Nov. 1. Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu/events for information.

The $25 gift card can be redeemed at Wickham Farms, Kirby’s Farm Market, Mayer’s Cider Press, Schutt’s Apple Mill, Herman Farm Market, Brightly’s Farm Market and Whittier Farm.