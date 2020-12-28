SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Henderson Ford collects Toys for Tots donations

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

Henderson Ford and business partners collected toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots over the past month. 

Henderson Ford employees and a U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots representative pose with toy donations for 2020. Pictured, from left, are DaMaris Corzatt, Brian Henderson, Rod Stevens, Melvin Rose, Beth DeCosmo, Jason Tiefel and Sue Degrazia.

The Webster dealership thanks all who donated to the toy drive over the past 10 years. 

The new, unwrapped toys will reach local Rochester families through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

Diana Singer and Amy Roland from Kids First Childcare Inc. support the annual Henderson Ford Toy Drive.

“Thank you to everyone who donated toys this year,” said Randy Henderson, president of Henderson Ford. “It has been an especially hard time with the coronavirus pandemic and being able to bring joy to families is even more meaningful than ever. Our collective collection was more than double the amount of toys donated last year.”

Melvin Rose, left, fleet supervisor at Henderson Ford, accepts toy donations from Barbara Baldwin and Barry Howard at the Webster Chamber of Commerce.