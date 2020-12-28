Henderson Ford collects Toys for Tots donations

Henderson Ford and business partners collected toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots over the past month.

The Webster dealership thanks all who donated to the toy drive over the past 10 years.

The new, unwrapped toys will reach local Rochester families through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

“Thank you to everyone who donated toys this year,” said Randy Henderson, president of Henderson Ford. “It has been an especially hard time with the coronavirus pandemic and being able to bring joy to families is even more meaningful than ever. Our collective collection was more than double the amount of toys donated last year.”