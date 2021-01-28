Matthews Auto Group acquires Fuccillo dealerships

The Matthews Auto Group in Vestal recently purchased five Fuccillo auto dealerships in the Syracuse and Rochester markets, including Fuccillo Hyundai and Fuccillo Kia of Greece.

The acquisition also included Fuccillo Kia and Fuccillo Nissan of Clay, and Fuccillo Hyundai in Syracuse.

The purchase brings the number of Matthews dealerships to 13 rooftops, offering 14 new car brands and adding the first Hyundai dealerships to the group. It’s also Matthews first foray into two substantially larger markets in upstate New York.

Currently, Matthews Auto has five dealerships in Vestal offering Nissan, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, Subaru and Kia, and one Ford dealership in Norwich, plus two Pennsylvania dealerships. The acquisition of two more Kia dealerships brings the total to four, making Matthews one of the largest Kia dealers in New York state.

The five-dealership purchase includes over 1,000 new cars in inventory, buildings, property and parts. Roughly 300 Fuccillo employees will join 450 Matthews team members at their current salaries and additional employees may be hired as business needs dictate.

“Fuccillo is an impressive operation with a great team who has sold tens of thousands of vehicles,” President Rob Matthews said. “We jumped at this unique opportunity when it was presented to us. Although there is tremendous uncertainty out there due to the pandemic, I have the utmost confidence in our team and our operation to make this a smooth transition for our new customers and our new employees. We’re really excited to be in Syracuse and Rochester, and look forward to a great future.”