West Herr acquires Vanderstyne Toyota

COURTESY OF WEST HERR AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

The West Herr Automotive Group acquired Vanderstyne Toyota, 4374 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, owned by Jay Vanderstyne and Jay Jay Vanderstyne.

The dealership opened 29 years ago and will be West Herr’s 29th location, as well as its fourth Toyota store. The facility is located across the street from the group’s Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat dealerships.

“We are especially excited about the acquisition of Vanderstyne Toyota, because of the manner in which this store was operated,” said Scott Bieler, West Herr president and CEO. “The Vanderstyne family is known throughout the Rochester area as people of integrity, with true compassion for their customers, employees and community. Our mission will be to carry on the tradition they established.”

West Herr started representing Toyota in 2001. The group now has six dealership locations in the Rochester market. Jay Jay Vanderstyne will continue as general manager.

“Joining the West Her family allows our customers and our team so many more opportunities,” Jay Vanderstyne said. “The West Herr family is very respected, and shares so many of our philosophies and culture that we are confident that our customers, employees and community will all greatly benefit from this acquisition. We are very excited about the future, and look forward to serving our very loyal customers and growing our business to include many more.”