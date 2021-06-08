Bob Johnson Buick GMC earns Dealer of the Year awards

COURTESY OF BOB JOHNSON BUICK GMC

General Motors Co. recognized Bob Johnson Buick GMC, 4389 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, with two awards for outstanding performance in the last calendar year: the 2020 Buick Dealer of the Year and 2020 GMC Dealer of the Year.

The Dealer of the Year program annually honors the top 1% of Buick and GMC dealers across the country for their performance in sales and their ability to provide customers with an exceptional ownership experience.

"At Bob Johnson Buick GMC, our goal is to earn customers for life and we are honored to have our efforts recognized,” said Zach Stahl, dealer principal. “These awards are a testament to our entire team's determination to put the customer at the center of everything we do. They are especially meaningful in light of the unprecedented circumstances and challenges we have faced during the pandemic. We've worked hard to exceed our customers’ expectations and we are thrilled to be a recipient of the Dealer of the Year Award."

The award recognizes dealers for extraordinary leadership in growing their businesses and providing exceptional customer service. Those honored demonstrated a steadfast commitment to their communities and a strong partnership with GM.

"Last year brought many new challenges to auto dealers across the country," said Duncan Aldred, GM vice president, Global Buick GMC. "Every dealer faced uncertainty and difficult decisions as they worked their way through the multiple stages of the pandemic. We honor those who navigated the challenges best and helped to move our company closer to reaching its goal of delivering world-class customer experiences at every touchpoint. We really can't thank our top dealers enough for the pivotal role they have played in elevating the success of our brands and General Motors. We sincerely appreciate and applaud their efforts."