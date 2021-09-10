Acura of Rochester among ‘Best Dealerships to Work For’

COURTESY OF ACURA OF ROCHESTER

Automotive News named Acura of Rochester, 3883 W. Henrietta Road, among its “Best Dealerships to Work For” in 2021.

Winners are selected based on confidential employee survey responses, as well as community involvement and efforts to communicate appreciation and recognition within the workplace.

“We are honored to receive this award, especially during a year of unprecedented circumstances across the world and the automotive industry,” said Kevin Parker, managing partner and general manager. “We adapted and pivoted in new ways, always continuing to prioritize our team members’ and customers’ well-being. We strive to create a culture here at Acura that is a welcoming place to work. It is both exciting and affirming to have our efforts recognized.”

Visit acuraofrochester.com for information.