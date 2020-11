Ward Greenberg among top law firms

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP was recognized as a Tier 1 firm in 14 areas of law as U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers announces the 2021 "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Firms on the list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers in the legal community. Achieving a tiered ranking signals quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Ward Greenberg received regional Tier 1 rankings for commercial litigation, education law, health care law, insurance law, litigation: construction, litigation: environmental, litigation: ERISA, litigation: health care, litigation: labor and employment, mass tort litigation/class actions: defendants, mediation, medical malpractice law: defendants, personal injury litigation: defendants, and product liability litigation: defendants.

The firm also received a regional Tier 2 ranking for bet-the-company litigation.