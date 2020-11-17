SWBR wins national marketing award

The Society for Marketing Professional Services recognized SWBR in its 2020 Marketing Communication Awards.

The Rochester firm won a Merit Award in the special event (digital) category for its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration campaign. Its “Fifty for Fifty” campaign challenged employees to complete 50 community service projects collectively. They completed 65 projects.

“The team did an amazing job creating a 50th anniversary campaign that celebrated the three important constants we’ve been fortunate to have here at SWBR: great clients, great people and a deep commitment to the community,” said David Beinetti, principal and chief marketing officer.