Built Blades acquired by Evolution Edges

Evolution Edges, a division of Chemung Supply Corp. that manufactures and distributes snow plow wear parts, recently announced its Built Blades LLC in Fairport.

The two companies have patents pending that will allow for future growth and success while meeting ongoing demands by customers in the snow and ice maintenance industry.

“Delivery of an affordable, innovative, quality snow plow wear parts portfolio in a rapid and efficient manner to the customer is our goal,” said Marc Stemerman, president and CEO of Chemung Supply Corp. “This acquisition of Built Blades demonstrates our ongoing focus to improve snow plow cutting edge technology.”

Visit evolutionedges.com or builtblades.com for information.