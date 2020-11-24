SUBSCRIBE NOW
Penfield shoppers asked to ‘Look Local First’

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

The Penfield Business Chamber developed two programs to accompany its “Look Local First” initiative: Gift Giving Made Easy and Shop Small WIN BIG. 

These programs are designed to promote shopping small during the holiday season. 

Gift Giving Made Easy provides a venue for consumers in the greater Penfield area to purchase gifts, gift cards and/or services from PBC member businesses. Visit penfieldbusiness.org/hotdeals for information. 

The Shop Small WIN BIG contest runs through Dec. 31. To participate, shoppers can post a selfie at a participating location with the hashtag #pbcshopsmall on their Facebook or Instagram page. Three winners will be selected on Jan. 5 for prizes worth $500.

