Penfield shoppers asked to ‘Look Local First’

The Penfield Business Chamber developed two programs to accompany its “Look Local First” initiative: Gift Giving Made Easy and Shop Small WIN BIG.

These programs are designed to promote shopping small during the holiday season.

Gift Giving Made Easy provides a venue for consumers in the greater Penfield area to purchase gifts, gift cards and/or services from PBC member businesses. Visit penfieldbusiness.org/hotdeals for information.

The Shop Small WIN BIG contest runs through Dec. 31. To participate, shoppers can post a selfie at a participating location with the hashtag #pbcshopsmall on their Facebook or Instagram page. Three winners will be selected on Jan. 5 for prizes worth $500.