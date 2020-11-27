Greece Chamber expands dental, vision insurance
Greece Chamber Benefit Partners offers health insurance plans for businesses and nonprofits, along with individuals and families throughout the Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region.
Dental and vision insurance options recently expanded to include enhanced coverage and a new dental insurance plan. These can be used in- and out-of-network, anywhere in the country.
Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.